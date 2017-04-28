Residents nervously watch Americas' oldest city gentrifying
In this April 5, 2017 photo, people walk on El Conde street in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Santo Domingo, Latin America's oldest colonial city is aiming for a rebound, pouring millions into renovating centuries-old buildings in hopes of getting more of the Dominican Republic's five million tourists a year to spend more time in Santo Domingo's historic center.
