Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.356 Million Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period.
