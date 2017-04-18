Regulators sue Ocwen Financial, say it mishandled mortgages
State and federal authorities have sued mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp., saying the company botched the handling of millions of mortgage accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that the accounts Florida-based Ocwen serviced were riddled with errors throughout the repayment process.
