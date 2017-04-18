Regulators sue Ocwen Financial, say i...

Regulators sue Ocwen Financial, say it mishandled mortgages

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

State and federal authorities have sued mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp., saying the company botched the handling of millions of mortgage accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that the accounts Florida-based Ocwen serviced were riddled with errors throughout the repayment process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... 8 hr lindsayrobin 1
Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding 8 hr lindsayrobin 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
How to find best Logo website Service ..? Apr 12 Roslynaassd 1
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Apr 7 Really 43
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa Apr 7 ashtoash 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC