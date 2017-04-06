Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for PNC Financi...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Raised by Analyst

PNC Financial Services Group Inc - Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.

