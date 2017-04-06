Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Raised by Analyst
PNC Financial Services Group Inc - Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|7 hr
|Pointer
|32
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|8 hr
|doubtful
|8
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|9 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|78
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Wed
|Smithtown1234
|27
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Wed
|okimar
|45
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Wed
|BB Board
|19
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Wed
|rorybronxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC