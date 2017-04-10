Police detain 86-year-old spray-painter at Swiss bank
Louise Schneider poses for the media after spraying the wall of the Swiss National Bank in Bern An 86-year-old woman was briefly detained after she spray-painted "money for weapons kills" in German on a wall at Switzerland's national bank, according to a Swiss pacifist group. An 86-year-old woman was briefly detained after she spray-painted "money for weapons kills" in German on a wall at Switzerland's national bank, according to a Swiss pacifist group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|16 hr
|Beggar Brit
|29
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Apr 5
|BB Board
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC