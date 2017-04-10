Police detain 86-year-old spray-painter at Swiss bank

Louise Schneider poses for the media after spraying the wall of the Swiss National Bank in Bern An 86-year-old woman was briefly detained after she spray-painted "money for weapons kills" in German on a wall at Switzerland's national bank, according to a Swiss pacifist group. An 86-year-old woman was briefly detained after she spray-painted "money for weapons kills" in German on a wall at Switzerland's national bank, according to a Swiss pacifist group.

