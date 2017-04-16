PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC Ny
Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,228 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period.
