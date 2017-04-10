PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
PNC Financial Services Group Inc has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
