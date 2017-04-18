People's United Bank headquarters at 850 Main St. in Bridgeport.

Following the first of what could be a succession of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, People's United Financial reported the first drop in years in its overall loan portfolio, while continuing upward momentum on its home turf of southwestern Connecticut. People's United Financial had $58 million less in loans outstanding in the first quarter of 2017 from three months earlier, dipping its total portfolio below the $29.5 billion mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.