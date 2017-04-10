NZ producers fight Chinese knock-offs
As China's middle class develops a taste for imported food and drink, produce suppliers in Australia and New Zealand are looking to anti-counterfeiting technology to protect their growing business from counterfeit foods. Fruit and vegetable growers, wine producers and lamb farmers are teaming up with makers of tracking systems, codes and powders to combat fakes which cost the global food industry billions of dollars each year.
