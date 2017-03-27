North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset ...

North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he has signed into law a measure that rolls back the state's "bathroom bill." The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday despite criticisms from the transgender rights community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... 3 hr anonymous 13
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... 8 hr Rainbow Kid 4
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Thu joe in pa 48
News Women's March Demands Equality Mar 29 All The Trash 20
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... Mar 28 OMG 14
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Mar 28 The Hippie 3
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC