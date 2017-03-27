North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he has signed into law a measure that rolls back the state's "bathroom bill." The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday despite criticisms from the transgender rights community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|13
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|8 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|joe in pa
|48
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Mar 29
|All The Trash
|20
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|Mar 28
|OMG
|14
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|Mar 28
|The Hippie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC