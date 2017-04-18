Nonprofit group commits $30M for new ...

Nonprofit group commits $30M for new Omaha VA facility

A nonprofit corporation has signed an agreement with federal officials to raise $30 million for a new veterans outpatient clinic in Omaha. The corporation was created by Heritage Services, a nonprofit civic group that was instrumental in creating such projects as the Holland Performing Arts Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

