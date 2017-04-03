NewsAlert:Bank of Montreal CEO Bill D...

NewsAlert:Bank of Montreal CEO Bill Downe to retire in October

Langley Advance

Bank of Montreal says chief executive Bill Downe plans to retire on Oct. 31 - at the end of the bank's current financial year. He will be succeeded on Nov. 1 by Darryl White, who has been BMO's chief operating officer.

Chicago, IL

