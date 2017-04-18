MOVES-Goldman names Kirk, Lee to new investment bank engineering role
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Marie Louise Kirk and George Lee as co-heads of engineering for its investment bank, a new role created to foster technological change within the business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The organizational change comes as Goldman has been integrating programmers into its investment bank to reduce grunt work for dealmakers and offer new digital tools for clients.
