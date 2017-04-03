Motorists with defective Takata air bags are still waiting on replacement parts
When Sharon Gross received a recall notice alerting her that the air-bag inflator in her 2012 Toyota Corolla was defective and needed to be replaced, she was more than willing to get it fixed. “I've been stressing since I got the notice in early March,” the 70-year-old Riverside resident said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Fri
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Fri
|ashtoash
|2
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Fri
|Trudeau jr
|79
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Thu
|doubtful
|8
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 5
|Smithtown1234
|27
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Apr 5
|BB Board
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC