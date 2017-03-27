Miami SEC office to teach financial literacy in high schools
The Miami office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be teaching students at South Florida high schools this month the basics about money, investing and finance. The SEC says it's the first time the Miami office has done this kind of outreach.
