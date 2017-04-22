Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lowered by ...

Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lowered by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

19 hrs ago

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 601 shares during the period.

