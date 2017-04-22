Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lowered by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 601 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Erika
|66
|There are online options to waifan Potato Chips...
|Thu
|lindsayrobin
|1
|Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding
|Thu
|lindsayrobin
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC