Man Group Reports Largest Quarterly N...

Man Group Reports Largest Quarterly Net Inflows Since 2011 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Man Group Plc , the world's largest publicly traded hedge-fund firm, reported its highest net quarterly inflows since the second quarter of 2011 as investors allocated capital to its long-only strategies and fund of funds. Sales of $8 billion more than offset $5 billion in redemptions, giving the London-based firm net inflows of $3 billion during the first quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Asset under management rose to a record $88.7 billion from $80.9 billion at the end of December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
How to find best Logo website Service ..? Apr 12 Roslynaassd 1
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Apr 7 Really 43
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa Apr 7 ashtoash 2
News Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I... Apr 6 doubtful 8
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... Apr 5 okimar 45
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC