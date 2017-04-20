Man Group Reports Largest Quarterly Net Inflows Since 2011 2 hours ago

Man Group Plc , the world's largest publicly traded hedge-fund firm, reported its highest net quarterly inflows since the second quarter of 2011 as investors allocated capital to its long-only strategies and fund of funds. Sales of $8 billion more than offset $5 billion in redemptions, giving the London-based firm net inflows of $3 billion during the first quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Asset under management rose to a record $88.7 billion from $80.9 billion at the end of December.

