Louisiana bank failure is costliest since financial crisis
Louisiana regulators seized the bank Friday and handed it to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which expects to spend $1 billion to mop up the mess. The FDIC is selling $1.6 billion in deposits and $1 billion in assets to Hancock Holding Co.
