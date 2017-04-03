Lloyds sets aside 100m to compensate ...

Lloyds sets aside 100m to compensate Reading HBOS scam victims

Lloyds Banking Group has said it expects compensation to reach A 100m for victims of a A 245m scam at a Halifax Bank of Scotland branch in Reading. Lloyds, which acquired HBOS in 2009, said it would pay out to those who suffered "economic losses, distress and inconvenience".

