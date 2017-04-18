Larry Fink fired back at Jamie Dimon's assertion that...
In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday , the BlackRock CEO said that he doesn't think the economy has been seriously hurt by the tighter regulations on financial institutions since the financial crisis, contrary to what Dimon argued after JPMorgan's earnings were released on Thursday. I don't believe that we had a reduction in economic activity because of regulation," said Fink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|Apr 12
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC