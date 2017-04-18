Larry Fink fired back at Jamie Dimon'...

Larry Fink fired back at Jamie Dimon's assertion that...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday , the BlackRock CEO said that he doesn't think the economy has been seriously hurt by the tighter regulations on financial institutions since the financial crisis, contrary to what Dimon argued after JPMorgan's earnings were released on Thursday. I don't believe that we had a reduction in economic activity because of regulation," said Fink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
How to find best Logo website Service ..? Apr 12 Roslynaassd 1
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Apr 7 Really 43
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa Apr 7 ashtoash 2
News Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I... Apr 6 doubtful 8
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... Apr 5 okimar 45
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC