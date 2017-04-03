KBW: Buy these 2 banks before it's to...

KBW: Buy these 2 banks before it's too late

Investment bank Keefe Bruyette & Woods released their first quarter bank preview report to clients April 5. In the report, the research team led by analyst Brian Kleinhanzl upgraded Citigroup and Wells Fargo to "Outperform" from "Market Perform." Kleinhanzl is raising his price target on Citi to $69 from $56, because he believes that rising rates, deregulation, and share repurchases will lead to higher rates of return for the bank Tarullo will be a tailwind.

