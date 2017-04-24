Judge issues injunction in SEC's 'Hamilton' Ponzi case

A federal judge on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction freezing assets belonging to the alleged operators of a Ponzi scheme centered on the resale of tickets to the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton," concerts by British singer Adele, and other popular shows. U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan also put the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil fraud case against Joseph Meli and Matthew Harriton over the alleged fraud on hold, so that federal prosecutors could pursue a related criminal case against Meli and another defendant.

