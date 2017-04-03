Judge approves Rhode Island settlement over 38 Studios
A federal judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Rhode Island's failed $75 million deal with the videogame company owned by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. Under the settlement approved Monday by U.S. District Judge Jack McConnell, the state's economic development agency will pay a $50,000 penalty.
