Jindal Steel Turns Top Performer on India's Building Optimism
Investors are betting that Jindal Steel will be a major beneficiary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to broaden and improve the country's infrastructure. In the past month, six brokerages, including Deutsche Bank AG, have upgraded the stock, which has doubled in the past 12 months and leads the S&P BSE 200 Index this year.
