Jaeger under threat of closure as luxury fashion chain goes into administration
Jobs at a luxury clothes store in Beverley town centre are under serious threat after a well-known fashion retailer went into administration. UK fashion chain Jaeger, which has a women's wear store in Saturday Market, had been on the market for around A 30m but after no buyer was found the firm was forced to go into administration.
