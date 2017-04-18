Group sues over proposal to kill new U.S. rule on prepaid cards
A group that supports a new prepaid card rule sued the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday for information it says could raise doubts about why Republicans are trying to kill the measure. In October, the bureau, created after the 2007-09 financial crisis to protect individuals against fraud, finished a regulation requiring prepaid card sellers such as Mastercard Inc .
