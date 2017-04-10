Greenlight Capital nominates three directors to GM's board
Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Wednesday that it had nominated three independent candidates to the board of General Motors Co. Greenlight, run by billionaire investor David Einhorn, wants GM's management to split its common stock into two classes: one that would receive the current dividends and one that would participate in all earnings and future growth of the company.
