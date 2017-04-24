George Osborne under fire over accept...

George Osborne under fire over accepting Evening Standard post

Former chancellor George Osborne has been sharply criticised by MPs for accepting the post of editor of the London Evening Standard without first clearing it with the official watchdog. The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee said he had set an "unhelpful example" in taking the job without waiting for the advice of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments , which vets jobs taken by ex-ministers.

