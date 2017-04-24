General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Retirees blasted General Electric and CEO Jeff Immelt this week at the company's annual meeting in Asheville, N.C., over changes to the company's retiree health plans, according to local media reports . Retirees, including thousands who live in southwestern Connecticut, in 2015 were moved off company-sponsored health plans and instead told to purchase coverage through an exchange, for which they were provided a $1,000 annual supplement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) 5 hr Patrick 35
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Wed He Named Me Black... 9
News Goldman called clients 'muppets,' ex-executive ... (Mar '12) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 117
News McMullin faces big election debt amid talk abou... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
There are online options to waifan Potato Chips... Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
Waifan Potato Chips Machine is not so abounding Apr 20 lindsayrobin 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC