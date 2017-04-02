First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Analysts
First Business Financial Services Inc has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
