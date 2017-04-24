Ex-Goldman programmer wins right to appeal conviction
The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code. Aleynikov may appeal because "questions of law are involved which ought to be reviewed."
