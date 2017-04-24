European Central Bank keeps stimulus on hold as risks loom

The European Central Bank has left its stimulus program unchanged as it waits for the continent's political situation to settle down and held off Thursday from signalling any plan to taper off its support for the economy despite evidence that growth is picking up sharply. The stand-pat decision comes days ahead of the second round of France's presidential election, in which anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen is battling pro-EU front-runner Emmanuel Macron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.