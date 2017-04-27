Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Position in Spire Inc
Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of Spire Inc by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 3,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20 shares during the period.
