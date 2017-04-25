Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend
Enterprise Financial Services Corp announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th.
