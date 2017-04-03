Deutsche Bank completes $8.5 billion cash-raising exercise
" Germany's struggling Deutsche Bank says it has completed its effort to raise 8 billion euros from investors through the sale of new shares. The Frankfurt-headquartered bank said in a statement Friday that the transaction strengthened its capital and leverage ratios, two measures of financial resilience.
