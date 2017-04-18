Chancellor to discuss election and Brexit with Wall Street bank chiefs

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to meet with Wall Street banks in New York on Thursday, just days after Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans to hold a snap general election. The Press Association understands that the Chancellor will hold separate meetings with Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman, and Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein, and is expected to discuss the UK economy, Brexit and the upcoming election.

