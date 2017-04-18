Cash-strapped Venezuela a major funde...

Cash-strapped Venezuela a major funder of Trump inauguration

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

President Nicolas Maduro may be struggling to feed Venezuela but his socialist administration still managed to make a $500,000 donation to Donald Trump's inauguration, records released Wednesday show. Inaugural committee records filed with the Federal Election Commission show Citgo Petroleum, a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, was one of the biggest corporate donors to events surrounding the swearing-in ceremony.

Chicago, IL

