Byron Shire Council rejects Westpac on Adani mine
Byron Shire Council has upped the pressure on Westpac over any potential funding of the Adani mine by voting to withdraw the $1 million it has with the bank. Furthermore, the council, at last Thursday's meeting, said it will exclude Westpac from getting any of the $70 million-plus term deposits held by the council, that mature this year.
