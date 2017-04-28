Byron Shire Council rejects Westpac o...

Byron Shire Council rejects Westpac on Adani mine

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Byron Shire Council has upped the pressure on Westpac over any potential funding of the Adani mine by voting to withdraw the $1 million it has with the bank. Furthermore, the council, at last Thursday's meeting, said it will exclude Westpac from getting any of the $70 million-plus term deposits held by the council, that mature this year.

