Buffett's firm selling some of its Wells Fargo shares
The sale isn't tied to the scandal over the bank's sales practices that led to its CEO's departure last year, Berkshire Hathaway said Wednesday. Instead, Berkshire said it's selling the stock to keep its stake in the San Francisco-based bank below 10 percent to avoid additional Federal Reserve regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|16 hr
|Mike
|82
|How to find best Logo website Service ..?
|23 hr
|Roslynaassd
|1
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Tue
|Beggar Brit
|29
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Apr 7
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Apr 7
|ashtoash
|2
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Apr 6
|doubtful
|8
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC