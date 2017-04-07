Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
Brokerages forecast that Bank of America Corp will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America Corp's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Fri
|Really
|43
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|Fri
|ashtoash
|2
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Fri
|Trudeau jr
|79
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|Thu
|doubtful
|8
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 5
|Smithtown1234
|27
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|Apr 5
|okimar
|45
|Women's March Demands Equality
|Apr 5
|BB Board
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC