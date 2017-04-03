BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in t...

BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in the U.S. and Europe to expand current indication for xgeva

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Industrial output in Brazil barely grew in February, government data showed on Tuesday, throwing cold water on hopes of a quicker recovery from a two-year recession. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said, short of expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) 15 min Smithtown1234 27
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... 4 hr okimar 45
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 5 hr P of M 19
News Women's March Demands Equality 7 hr BB Board 21
News It's On The Cards - Long Visa 11 hr rorybronxx 1
News Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa... Tue Yidfellas v USA 1
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC