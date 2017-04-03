BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in the U.S. and Europe to expand current indication for xgeva
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Industrial output in Brazil barely grew in February, government data showed on Tuesday, throwing cold water on hopes of a quicker recovery from a two-year recession. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said, short of expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|15 min
|Smithtown1234
|27
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|4 hr
|okimar
|45
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|5 hr
|P of M
|19
|Women's March Demands Equality
|7 hr
|BB Board
|21
|It's On The Cards - Long Visa
|11 hr
|rorybronxx
|1
|Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC