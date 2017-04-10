BlackBerry wins $815-million arbitration decision in dispute with Qualcomm
BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.
