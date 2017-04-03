Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's ...

Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal payment method

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 21 hrs ago, titled Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal payment method.

Bitcoin trades up 2.8% at $1,133 a coin as of 7:08 a.m. ET on Monday. The cryptocurrency's gains come after Japan announced on Friday that bitcoin would be accepted as a legal payment method beginning on April 1, 2017.

