Bank of America settles racial discrimination case from 1993

Bank of America is settling a case disputed since 1993 that its predecessor company systematically discriminated against black applicants for entry-level jobs in its hometown. The U.S. Labor Department said Monday the largest U.S. consumer bank settled the nearly 24-year-old case against its Charlotte-based predecessor, NationsBank.

