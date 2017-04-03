As infighting rises, White House says no staff shakeup looms

President Donald Trump's White House, one perpetually plagued by infighting among aides jockeying for the president's ear, has been sharply divided by a new rivalry, one pitting his powerful son-in-law with unfettered access to the president against the sharp-elbowed ideologue who fueled Trump's populist campaign rhetoric. Senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, arguably the two most influential voices in the West Wing, have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks over strategy to pass health care legislation, the fallout of the bogged-down immigration bans and, most recently, whether to intervene in the Syrian civil war.

