Arkansas-side man charged in bank robbery, evading and shooting at police
Texas-side police have identified the man arrested in connection with this morning's robbery of Bank of the Ozarks and subsequent police chase that led to a shot being fired at police, said Shawn Vaughn, police spokesman. Texarkana, Texas, police process the scene where a suspect was arrested in Wednesday morning, April 5, 3017, in the robbery of Bank of the Ozarks on Richmond Road.
