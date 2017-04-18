American Express profit falls 13 perc...

American Express profit falls 13 percent, but tops forecasts

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Credit card company American Express said Wednesday that its first quarter profit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, as the company continues to deal with the aftermath of losing its partnership with warehouse chain Costco. The New York-based company said it earned $1.24 billion in the quarter, down from $1.43 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

