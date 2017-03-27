3 Teens Charged with Arson After Barn...

3 Teens Charged with Arson After Barn Fires Ignite in Fauquier Co.

Three teens are accused of setting several fires that damaged buildings in Fauquier and Culpeper counties. Samuel Perkins and Anthony Coachman face breaking and entering and arson charges.

