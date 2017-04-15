$150 million settlement announced in ...

$150 million settlement announced in ski resort fraud case

Read more: MDJonline.com

A year after the owner and president of a Vermont ski resort were accused by the state and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of massive fraud, a $150 million settlement has been reached with a financial institution, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday.

