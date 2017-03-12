While you were sleeping: Wall St, greenback gain
Wall Street and the US dollar advanced, while Treasuries declined, after a report showed stronger economic growth than previously estimated. A Commerce Department report showed gross domestic product rose at a 2.1 percent annualised rate in the fourth quarter, up from the previously reported 1.9 percent pace.
